Terrorist TPLF Destroyed Many Heritages, Disrupted Restoration Activities: Authority

January 15,2022 (ENA) The terrorist group TPLF has not only destroyed and looted many heritages but also disrupted restoration activities, Authority for Research and Conservation of the Cultural Heritage Deputy Director-General Abebaw Ayalew told ENA.

Terrorist TPLF has inflicted heavy damages on cultural heritages in areas it invaded in Afar and Amhara regions.

There had been widespread damage and looting of heritage sites in South Gondar, South Wollo and North Wollo in particular, he noted.

The deputy director-general, who pointed out that the damages varied from place to place, added that the authority was able to verify the grave damages caused in the aforementioned zones.

Religious institutions were in particular targeted by the terrorist group that inflicted serious damages on properties.

Besides the damages and looting of heritages, the terrorists have obstructed the renovation of Lalibela, a world heritage site, did not start renovation on time, Abebaw stated.

In particular, the 24 repair works on Lalibela which should have started urgently was not carried out because of the invasion of the terrorist group.

The authority will conduct repair works on damaged heritages in collaboration with Amhara region, it was stated.