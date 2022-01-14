Justice Minister Says Contribution of CSOs Critical to Successfully Conduct National Dialogue

Minister of Justice Dr. Gedion Timotheos said the contribution of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) is critical for the successful conduct of the national dialogue that aims at ensuring sustainable peace in Ethiopia.

The Minister made the remark at the 3rd joint conference of Civil Society Organizations Authority and Stakeholders at federal and regional states that kicked of today in Hawassa town of Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples’ regional state.

During the occasion, the minister mentioned the measures taken by the government over the past three years to improve the contribution of CSOs in the national development of the country.

According to him, CSOs in Ethiopia have been registering encouraging achievements in terms of national development and cultivating citizens with good moral values.

Efforts are also underway to build a strong democratic culture in the country, he added.

He called on the CSOs to provide support in a coordinated manner to successfully conduct the national dialogue.

On the other hand, the Minister indicated that activities are been carried out to rehabilitate people affected by the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF and reconstruct institutions and infrastructures vandalized by the group.

He called the CSOs to support the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.