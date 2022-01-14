Nation Earns Close to 1.9 Billion USD from Export in First Half of Budget Year

Addis Ababa January 14/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia has earned over 1.89 billion USD from export in the first half of this Ethiopian budget year, according to Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.



The ministry is conducting its six-month performance along with stakeholder in Adama city.

Speaking on the occasion, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Gebremeskel Chala said the performance has shown over 20.5 percent growth when compared with the performance of same period of the last fiscal year and taking into consideration the internal and external challenges the country has been facing.

He added that the nation has achieved 95 percent of its 1.98 million US dollar target by earning over 1.89 billion USD.

The minister, who stated that coffee, minerals, pulses and oilseeds were the major contributors to the export, pointed out that efforts will be intensified to expand international market destinations as well as increase the type and volume of products.

He stated that maintaining the quality of products and warehouses have significant role in improving the acceptance and value of export products. To realize this, up to standard warehouses have become operational.

Gebremeskel noted that implementation constraints, lack of fast and efficient information system, and gaps in coordination are among the challenges that the sector has not yet overcome.