Deputy Premier Calls for Immediate Relief Assistance to Drought-stricken Communities

Addis Ababa, January 14/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen called for urgent action and response for immediate humanitarian assistance to those affected by the drought in various parts of the country.





This was disclosed at a regular meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management committee, which reviewed efforts underway to strengthen the role of executive bodies in emergency response and coordinated leadership.

Speaking at the opening session of the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that the drought-stricken communities in various parts of the country need immediate assistance.

Acknowledging the efforts made thus far by the executive bodies, Demeke stressed the need for concerted efforts to delivery of the emergency assistance to those in need.

He further emphasized to focus on sustainable development and emergency support system overcoming challenges facing beneficiaries based on the direction set by the national committee.

He also appreciated the effort of the diaspora community in overcoming the country’s natural and man-made disasters.

The deputy prime minister further called on all stake holders to consolidate their contributions and assistance in all directions.

Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa said on his part that the support and emergency response mechanism are under implementation in line with the decisions and directions of the national committee.

However, he said the complexity of the problems facing Ethiopia and the inadequate support from partners are essentially creating a negative impact on the support and response endeavors.

Finally, the National Disaster Risk Management committee has put directions, noting the coordination in leadership by the executive bodies to foster immediate response to the required emergency assistance, according to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.