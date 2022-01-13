Ethiopia, Sudan Relations Have Always Been Very Fraternal: Former UN Official

Addis Ababa, January 13/2022/ENA/ The relationship between Ethiopia and Sudan, the people-to-people tie in particular, have always been very fraternal, according to the retired UN official Bisrat Aklilu.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, the official who served the United Nations and worked in Sudan said he has covered literally all the regions of Sudan and witnessed the strong relations between the two countries.

“I know Sudan better than some parts of Ethiopia,” he said, adding that Sudanese people have really tremendous affinity with Ethiopians.

The neighboring countries have of course to talk to solve their problems; but “what do the Sudanese people say? They say we are brothers of Ethiopia. They say ‘No More, No More interference.”

Ultimately, the Sudanese people would be the only ones who could solve their own problems, just like we Ethiopians resolve our problems, Bisrat stated.

Therefore, the fate of the two countries is very much tied to peaceful resolution of their own making, the former UN official noted, adding that the countries are the only ones that can determine their fate, not outsiders.

Bisrat Aklilu worked for the United Nations for over 30 years starting as Portfolio Manager for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Deputy Executive Director and Director of Operations of the UN Office of Project Services (UNOPS) and Executive Coordinator of the UN-wide Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office (MPTF Office) in UNDP.

He also established and managed the MPTF Office, which when he left the UN in 2013, had a portfolio of over 100 UN Trust Funds with 7 billion USD funds dealing with peace building, recovery, reconstruction and climate change.