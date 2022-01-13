DPM & FM Demeke Confers With Foreign Minister of Norway

Addis Ababa, January 13/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen had a phone conversation on Wednesday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt.



During the occasion, Demeke briefed the Norwegian Foreign Minister about the recent positive developments that have been taking place in Ethiopia.

Congratulating the Foreign Minister for Norway’s Presidency at the United Nations Security Council for the month of January, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed hope that Norway will use its presidency to constructively carry a well-balanced and reasonable outlook which will reflect the commendable measures that the Ethiopian government has been undertaking lately.

Demeke further stated his firm belief that Norway would play a positive role during its presidency at the United Nations Security Council, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister of Norway thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for his briefing and appreciated the progress the Ethiopian government has been able to register so far.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister further affirmed that Norway does not have any plans to make Ethiopia an agenda at the United Nations.