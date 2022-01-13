American Professor Urges African Countries to Counter Foreign Interference, Undue Pressure

Addis Ababa January 13/2022/ENA/ African countries must work together to counter foreign interference and undue pressure, an American associate professor at Los Angeles City College Lee Conquizca has urged.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Dr. Lee Conquizca stated that African countries must stand together to thwart foreign interference and undue pressure against the continent.

Conquizca appreciated the #NoMore Movement which has been engulfing the continent and beyond in response to the Western power intimidations against Ethiopia.

“The movement is proving Africa is for Africans and it does not want unwarranted foreign intervention in its domestic affairs,” he said.

The associate professor, who is now in Addis Ababa As part of the Great Homecoming Initiative, stated that Ethiopia is a beacon of African freedom and the birthplace of their struggle.

Thus, Conquizca said black people everywhere support the struggle of Ethiopians in their fight against war waged by the neocolonial powers.

Acknowledging Ethiopia is gripped by the Western conspiracy and fighting the tremendous pressure, he called on all African countries to work together to prevent foreign interference and undue pressure.

Last week, Dr. Conquizca had the opportunity to visit some of the areas in Afar and Amhara regions that the terrorist TPLF had caused massive destruction. During his visit, he expressed his sorrow on the destruction of the war by the terrorist group.

Appreciating the hospitality he has received and care of Ethiopians which was like a family, the associate professor said the rehabilitation endeavor has to be reinforced swiftly to help victims.

“The Beautiful people here with their amazing culture have treated me like family and I am really grateful for that respect. But it is very sad to see that the conflict has caused many crises against the community. I can’t wait until we come out the solution to our problems……,” he said.

Conquizca, who is also an African-American and a Pan-African advocate, said that Africa needs its citizens living abroad for a better tomorrow.

He added the cooperation between Africans at home and abroad will enable the continent to grow. However, if Africans continue to disperse, their sufferings will continue, he noted.

According to him, Africa needs nothing from the rest of the world, but what the world wants many things from Africa. As a result, the associate professor underlined that Africans must stand together against foreign interference and pressure.

“African people at home and abroad need each other and the African continent needs the African Diaspora. The African Diaspora needs the African continent. We come together and solve all the problems that would enable us to become great… the other thing I believe is that we don’t need external influences. Africa doesn’t need the world, rather the world needs Africa. All of the resources that are used by the industries around the world come from Africa.”

Speaking on the #NoMore movement, the associate professor said the movement which was launched by Ethiopian activists shows that Africa does not want intervention adding that “Africa’s misery will not end if we do not stop interfering.”

As the #NoMore movement asserts that Africa is only for Africans, Conquizca stressed African leaders must work together to bring about sustainable development if they are to achieve Africa’s growth and prosperity.

“What we need to do is and I would suggest to the African leaders only allow Africans at home and abroad, from the continent as well as the Diaspora to participate in the development of Africa. If we allow foreign intervention, then we are going to suffer. For me, the #NoMore movement means no more foreign