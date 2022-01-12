Ethiopia Introduces Cargo, Logistics Services Online Platform

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services said it has launched a new feature that enables customers to make online reservations for their cargo.

A press release from Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services stated that the platform enables customers to check flight schedules, space availability, loadability of freight and make real-time booking of their shipment in single and convenient way on cargo booking.

The online booking is subsequent to its introduction of the mobile application to heighten customer experience, it added.

The Mobile App, which is available for Android and IOS, brings convenience to customers with a real-time update through a range of self-service features.

Customers can check flight schedule, submit enquiry, receive notifications when the shipment is ready, book charter flights and track shipments on the application.

According to the release, Ethiopian CEO Tewolde Gebremariam has expressed commitment to digitize the whole logistics value chain to improve customers convenience in their experience of air cargo booking and empower direct cargo customers in the value chain.

He noted that taking out paper from logistics value chain is not only convenient and hassle free service for customers but also delivers more efficient operational excellence and achieves long term sustainability goals.