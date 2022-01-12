Pan-Africanist, Founder of Africa ACT Now Calls on Africans to Support NoMore Movement

Addis Ababa January 12/2022 /ENA/ Africans need to strengthen their support to the #NoMore Movement in order to move the continent forward, Burundi Pan-Africanist and founder of Africa ACT Now foundation Alex Maharaja said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Maharaja said the movement which started small has now become a global movement.

Many Pan-Africanist friends of Ethiopia across the world have been joining the NoMore international movement in protest against undue and unwarranted pressure on Ethiopia and the continent of Africa at large.

“In order to move forward, we should support this movement,” Maharaja, who is part of the NoMore Movement, said.

“This movement needs support from all African countries because Ethiopia is fighting an African war, not an Ethiopian war. We should emphasize and support this movement as soon as possible by any means,” he underlined.

According to him, the movement is so well organized that it has grown with a speed of light.

“We don’t need to wait for (the year) 2063 to unite, he noted, adding that “this is the time to unite and use our resources wisely; and we don’t have to take all our raw materials outside and bring them back to Africa.”

Africa needs to have more industry and it should rely on its own resources. The continent should stop depending on donation and aid and have everything in Africa in order to move forward, the pan-Africanist stated.

“First of all, we should stop corruption, love each other, and help each other,” Maharaja noted.

Speaking about Ethiopia, he insisted that only Ethiopian should resolve their own problems. “All Ethiopian should come together as one country without external actors. Ethiopians have known how to solve their own problems. They can manage their own problem because they have never been colonized by any country.”

He asked why Western countries want to colonize Ethiopia?, answering that this is impossible.

“This is our motherland, and we should protect this country. All African countries should come behind Ethiopia,”

Currently organized by the Hub in the Horn of Africa, the #NoMore Movement was launched by a coalition of Ethiopian and Eritrean activists led by former Al Jazeera and CBS journalist Hermela Aregawi.

Its central aim is to oppose the ongoing disinformation campaign by some Western media, Western economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and military interventions in Africa in general and the Horn of Africa ​​in particular.