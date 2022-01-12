Ethiopian, Kenyan Inter-Religious Council Executive Committees Sign MoU

January 12/2022 (ENA) The Executive Committee of the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to work in partnership.



IRCE Secretary General Tagay Tadele and IRCK Executive Director Abdurahman Ismail signed the MoU presided by Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia Executive Committee Board Chairman Bishop Abune Gorgorious and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Executive Committee Chairman Rev. Joseph Mutie.

The signing of the partnership agreement, facilitated by the United Religions Initiative-Africa and recognized by the government of Ethiopia and Kenya, is aimed at fostering working partnership on various issues of concern.

The religious councils’ executive committees will particularly execute the MoU to foster working partnership on environmental protection and climate change, promote peaceful coexistence, interfaith harmony, and human dignity as well as preserve cultural and holy sites, counter extremism, hate speech and radicalization.

The councils underscore the need to significantly enhance peace and co-existence in and between the neighboring countries through inter institutional agreement and cooperation to promote mutual understanding, respect, and tolerance among religions, cultures and people.

Both Ethiopia and Kenya are extensively religious countries and the partnership agreement signed today is expected to facilitate people-to-people friendship and public diplomacy.