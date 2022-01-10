Diaspora Urged to Continue Support To Rehabilitation, Reconstruction Efforts

Ethiopian Diasporas are urged to continue supporting rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the terrorist TPLF affected areas of Amhara and Afar regions.

A national conference held today on the role of Diaspora in post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Ethiopia, urged the diaspora to join hands in rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts of Amhara and Afar regional states.

Government officials including Education Minister, Prof. Berhanu Nega, Women and Social Affairs Minister Dr. Ergogie Tesfaye, Transport and Logistics Minister, Dagmawit Moges, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse, National Disaster and Risk Management Commission Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa, among others, attended the conference.

On the occasion, the ministers in their respective sectors urged the Ethiopian Diaspora in all corners of the world to enhance their support for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, by rebuilding infrastructure facilities, which the terrorist TPLF has destroyed in Amhara and Afar regions, in better conditions than they were before. The diaspora are asked to contribute their part to rehabilitate people affected in the areas and restore and reconstruct damaged public properties such as schools, health facilities, and transport services among others.

It was pointed out that Diaspora could help the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in urgent facility service restoration, continuity of essential health services, advocacy and resource mobilization and providing professional expertise and international experiences.

Furthermore, they also could collaborate in local innovation and community engagement and be a voice in international forums and different social media platforms to uncover the extent of the damage and to rebuild the destroyed and damaged properties better than they were before.

The Diaspora, who attended the conference, on their part expressed their readiness to continue supporting rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts of the two regions.

It was learned that over 1.7 million people have been displaced by the invasion of terrorist TPLF in Amhara and Afar regions (1.4 million in Amhara & 370,000 in Afar); and many billions of Birr need to be mobilized for rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the regions.

The National Conference was organized by Ethiopian Diaspora Agency in Collaboration with ‘Teach and Serve Africa’.

Teach and Serve Africa is an organization that works to promote the exchange of knowledge and empower the youth and work force of Africa by creating a platform for training, volunteering, mentoring and serving.