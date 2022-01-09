PM Abiy Says Government’s Decision to Release Prisoners Aims at Ensuring National Unity, Peace

January 09,2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the decision of the government to release some prisoners was made for the benefit of the people with a view to ensuring the national unity and sustainable peace of the country.



The premier made the remark at the inaugural ceremony of the new building of Ministry of Defense today.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia has released some prisoners in order to create a better political environment for the successful conduct of an inclusive national dialogue in the country.

The PM stated during the occasion that awarding the victorious and granting amnesty to the defeated is one of the values that have been exercised for centuries by the forefathers of Ethiopians.

Ethiopians should realize the fact that the decision is made for the benefit of the people of the country with a view to sustainably avert the challenges that the nation is facing and ensure its national unity on strong foundation, he said.

Though the decision might be bitter today, but serves as a source of pride for the future generations and a strong foundation for the unity of the country, the PM added.

The premier further urged the international community to exert efforts to open its eyes to find out the reality on the ground and the government’s firm stance for peace.

In spite of the government’s unreserved willingness and constructive measures to settle the problems peacefully, the defeated terrorist TPLF has not yet refrained from its hopeless provocative activities, Abiy said warning the group to cease such unwise attempts.

Abiy Ahmed, who is also the commander in chief of Defense Force said Ethiopia would like to thank those who sacrificed lives for the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

The five floor headquarter of the Ministry, which is built on an area of 13 hectares of land in the capital, accommodates more than 700 offices and other facilities including conference halls, library, research centers and well equipped data center.

A military parade was held during the inaugural ceremony that was attended by officials of federal and regional states as well as high ranking military officers.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded different types of Medal of Honor to senior and other military officers for their remarkable achievements at the warfront.