Defense Ministry Inaugurates New State of the Art Building in Addis Ababa

January 09,2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian Ministry of Defense has inaugurated on Sunday its new state of the art building in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials.

The five floor headquarter of the Ministry, which is built on an area of 13 hectares of land in the capital, accommodates more than 700 offices and other facilities including conference halls, library, research centers and well equipped data center.

A military parade was held during the inaugural ceremony that was attended by officials of federal and regional states as well as high ranking military officers.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded different types of Medal of Honor to senior and other military officers for their remarkable achievements at the warfront.