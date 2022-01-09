Voice for Ethiopia Ireland Task Force Calls on Irish Gov’t to Work for Interest of Ethiopians

Addis Ababa, January 9/2022/ENA/ Voice for Ethiopia Ireland Task Force has called on the Government of Ireland to work for the interest of the Ethiopian people and government.



Ethiopians and Ethiopian decent in Ireland have established the Voice for Ethiopia Ireland task force to shape Irish government’s position on Ethiopia.

Ireland repeatedly requested the United Nations Security Council meetings to put pressure on Ethiopia.

Member of Voice for Ethiopia Ireland Task Force, Rahel Dalten told ENA that the task force has been demanding the Irish government to correct its misguided stance about the current situation in Ethiopia and work with the government for the interest of the people in Ethiopia.

The task force has also protested, wrote letter to parliament members and discussed with officials of Ireland, she said.

The task force member said, Irish officials approached by Diaspora members say “we want the interest of the Ethiopian people to be protected.”

Thus, the task force is insisting on the Irish government to work for the interest of the Ethiopian people and work with the legitimately elected Government of Ethiopia, she stated.

According to her, some media and officials in Ireland have started voicing for Ethiopia’s interest and denouncing TPLF acts but the Irish government has not yet changed its earlier position on Ethiopia.

The task force is working to inform the Irish government about the actions that the Ethiopian government is taking to protect Ethiopia and recommending to work for the interest of the Ethiopian people alongside the government.