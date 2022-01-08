President Promotes 100 High-ranking Military Officers, Chief of Staff of Defense Force Given Rank of Field Marshal General

Addis Ababa January 8/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has given promotion today to a total of 100 high-ranking military officers of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) based on the nomination of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as per the Constitution.



Accordingly, the first ever military rank introduced to Ethiopia — the title of Field Marshal General, was given to General Berhanu Jula, Defense Chief of Staff of the National Defense Force, in light of his extraordinary acts in the face of a national crisis, it was noted.

The president also promoted four senior military officers to General, 14 to Lieutenant General, 24 to Major General, and 58 to Brigadier General ranks.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presided over the Ethiopian National Defense Forces rank promotion ceremony in the presence of senior government officials.