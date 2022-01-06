Commission Urges Ethiopian Diaspora to Engage in Investment

Addis Ababa January 6/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Investment Commission has urged members of the diaspora to widely engage in the ample investment opportunities of Ethiopia.



An exhibition and a consultative forum which promotes investment opportunities in Ethiopia will be held from January, 11 to 14, 2022, it was learned.

Briefing the media today, Investment Commissioner Lelise Neme said Ethiopia has plenty of investment opportunities and encouraging policy frameworks.

According to her, there is a conducive environment particularly for the diaspora to invest the knowledge it had acquired over the years and resources in the country.

The commissioner further stated that there are Websites and social networking sites where the Diaspora can access and know the country’s growth and investment opportunities.

Stating investment opportunities in logistics, manufacturing, agro-processing, industry and ICT parks as well as health sectors, she said the diaspora can invest in any of those sectors and benefit.