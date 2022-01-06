Italy Eager to Enhance Bilateral, Multilateral Relations with Ethiopia: Ambassador Agostino Palese

Italy is keen to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations with Ethiopia, according to the newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia Agostino Palese.

He noted that Ethiopia and Italy are friendly nations with longstanding and strong diplomatic ties.

In spite of the established trade, investment and cultural cooperation between the countries, Italy is desirous to further strengthen the partnership to a higher level, the ambassador added.

Ambassador Palese pointed out that Italy wants the partnership to focus on areas that would help to ensure the benefits of the youth in Ethiopia and support the government’s development agenda.

The two countries will also work to address global challenges by enhancing multilateral cooperation, he stated.

The ambassador, who handed over his credentials to President Sahle-Work yesterday, further stated that Italy supports the efforts being made by the Government of Ethiopia to hold a national dialogue among the different segments of Ethiopians.

In this regard, the Government of Italy commends the recently established National Dialogue Commission by the House of People’s’ Representatives, he said.

Besides government-to-government engagement, the bilateral relations of Ethiopia and Italy are based on people-to-people relationship.