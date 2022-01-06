Ghana’s Most Beautiful Pageant Norgbe Arrives in Addis Ababa

Ghana’s most beautiful pageant medical doctor who once represented Ethiopia, the land of origin in the ‘week of Africa, Setor Abra Norgbe, has arrived in Addis Ababa to celebrate Ethiopian Christmas in this ancient country.

Upon her arrival at Bole International Airport tonight, Norgbe told journalists that she came to visit Ethiopia and celebrate Ethiopian Christmas that falls on Friday and Timket festival (epiphany) on January 19, 2022.

She said excited to be home with Ethiopians.

During her stay, the pageant, Norgbe will visit the Lalibel, the UNESCO world heritage site, and other tourist sites in Ethiopia and attend a youth forum.

Dr. Setor Norgbe is the founder and CEO of Voluntad Afrique, a youth initiative that aims to involve young people in social issues as well as cultivate their talents.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 was concluded in grand style on October 3, with Setor from Volta Region finishing second place.

Setor Abra Norgbe is a 28 year old medical doctor representing the Volta Region in Ghana, and the GMB pageant remains one of the outstanding beauty platforms in Ghana organized by TV3, the pageant educates the public on the various cultural values and heritage in all regions of the country.