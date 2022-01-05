Ambassadors Expresses their Commitment to Strengthen Ties with Ethiopia

President Sahle-Work Zewde today received credentials of 10 newly appointed ambassadors of African, European, Asian, and North America.

The newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia who presented credentials to the president are: Ambassador Charles Peter Msosa of Malawi, Ambassador Fares H.F Alqub of Palestine, Ambassador Ibraima Sano of Guinea Bissau, Ambassador Olivia R. Rouamba of Burkina Faso, Ambassador Innocent Eugene Shiyo of Tanzania, Ambassador Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolas of Cuba, Ambassador Walid Hsmed Shiltagbh of League of Arab State, Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe of Burundi, Ambassador Mohamed Lamine Tiaw of Senegal and Ambassador Agostino Palese of Italy.

After handing over of the credentials, Tanzania Ambassador to Ethiopia, Innocent Eugene Shiyo conveyed greeting and good wishes from Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Ethiopian people.

He added that he discussed with the president on the way to increasing trade and interaction between the two countries.

“We have a plan to introduce Swahili in Addis Ababa university of Ethiopia so as to foster cultural development with in our region, and we have readied MoU between Tanzania University and Addis Ababa University and we are working on it,” he noted.

“Another area we discussed is trade, investment, tourism and transport. There are a number of opportunities available in these areas and we need to ensure that our relations are cemented in solid grounds,” he said.

Cuba Ambassador, Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolas on his part expressed his commitment to foster the existing bilateral ties during his tenure.

“We have a lot of things to do together to cooperate in various fields. In agriculture, health, education and also in political and multilateral affairs, we are facing similar difficulties and together we are going to overcome those difficulties,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told journalists that the ambassadors have expressed their commitment to work on heightening the bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields of mutual interest.

“All ambassadors have confirmed the support and expressed solidarity of their countries with Ethiopia. They expressed the commitment of their countries to strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia in various areas,” he said.