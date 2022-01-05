Women’s Role in Supporting Fight Against Terrorist TPLF Was Commendable: PP Women League

The women’s role in supporting the fight against the terrorist TPLF was strong and commendable, ruling Prosperity Party (PP) Women League President Meseret Meskele said.

The women league executive committee discussed today on regular bi-annual performance, plan to mobilize vital resources for internally displaced persons, women and children affected due to the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF, particularly in the Amhara and Afar regions, and charting program to women’s overall participation and socio-economic benefits in the future.

The President on the occasion told journalists that the women league has played critical role in creating awareness, mobilizing resources, including finance and materials to help the fight against the terrorist TPLF.

The league has created discussion forums to over 10 million women to raise awareness on the current situation of the country, she said.

It has also mobilized more than 1.6 billion birr worth support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force and over 79 million birr to displaced people in Afar and Amhara regions, Meseret pointed out.

Terrorist TPLF had ruined a number of social facilities, public and private properties as well as abused women and children and committed several other atrocities in Amhara and Afar regions, she stated.

“Particularly in the war affected Afar and Amhara regions women need full access to health as many women have been sexually abused and attacked by the militants of the group. So we are launching a month-long campaign to collect money and essential materials to support the victims.”

According to Meseret, the women league mobilization of finance and essential material supports especially to women and children affected and people displaced due to the invasion of the terrorist TPLF will significantly contribute to the national government’s effort to facilitate rehabilitation and rebuilding.