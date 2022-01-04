Scientists Discover Early Stone Age Tools, Animal Fossils Aged from 2 to 3 Mln Years in Ethiopia

January 04,2022 (ENA) Addis Ababa University scientists have discovered a large concentration of animal fossils and early Stone Age tools dating back 2 to 3 million years in the Yalda Valley at Konso Zone in the Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ Region of Ethiopia.



Alemseged Beldados who led the scientists group, at the press briefing held at the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages (ARCCH), Arat Kilo, said they discovered large collection of animal fossils and early Stone Age tools dating back 2 up to 3 million years in the Yalda Valley of the Konso Zone in Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ region.

“This large collection of animal fossil is estimated to be between 2 and 3 million years old is still the site of a large collection of ancient stone tools used by humans. It is located 560 km from Addis Ababa and is called Yalda Valley in the Konso zone and it is very useful for scientific research.”

Considering the limited geographic extent of this discovery of concentration of animal fossils and early Stone Age tools, this finding can be ranked as a lead discovery of all the discoveries found in Ethiopia, it was learned.

The discovery is useful to identify the animal species living millions of years ago, Alemseged added.

Addis Ababa University President Professor Tassew Woldehana said the discovery will have paramount importance to the growth of tourism in Ethiopia and the university will give more focus to such studies.

Species of elephant, hippo, pig, cattle, marine and land animals are among the animal species the study discovered.

The scientists have also unearthed ancient stone tools that indicate the start of cultural practice.