FM Spokesperson Dina Mufti Confers With Renowned Pan Africanist Nhlanhla Lux

January 04/2022 (ENA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Dina Mufti and Public Diplomacy representatives have discussed with the renowned young South African activist and Pan Africanism advocate, Nhlanhla Lux.



During the discussion the Spokesperson conveyed his gratitude to Lux for his ongoing efforts to make Ethiopian voice heard in the international fora.

Lux has been repeatedly denouncing foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and was an active participant in the “NoMore” Movement in South Africa.

Dina requested Lux to continue his support to Ethiopia.

Lux on his part said that he is happy to come to Ethiopia, which he said is the emblem of African freedom.

He called on the young Ethiopians to stand for their country with responsibility in order to tackle the challenges.

Lux said that South African youth will continue supporting Ethiopian struggle in any way needed.

In Soweto, where he lives, Lux is a popular young leader in mobilizing the public, his influence is also growing by the day.