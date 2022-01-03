‘No more’ Movement Takes Center Stage, Courageous Step

January 03/2022 (ENA) The recent growing ‘No More’ movement has taken a center stage and courageous step, scholar said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Associate Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of Addis Ababa University, Amanuel Gebru said what many Ethiopians have done at the global stage is commendable.

“I think what many Ethiopians have done is that they have gathered courage taking the risk, mobilized internally and externally forces to the center stage to say “listen to our voices,” he underscored.

He said: “we have stories to tell, we have alternative voices, we have narrative and we want to control our narrative, controlling your narrative is very important because, if somebody controls your narrative, you are destroyed.”

Therefore, it is remarkable that like the many ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the US, many Ethiopians have also made their own ways.

“Along this line, the other should have justice; a justice of representation, a justice in terms of a sovereign state, Ethiopia, just like what the US does in all its issues pertaining to its internal affairs,” Amanuel added.

In this regard, the fact that many Ethiopians say; ‘NoMore’ misrepresentation, ‘NoMore’ to unfair image tarnishing, ‘NoMore’ to misrepresentation of the country as if a very terrible nation in Africa, is not helpful and not at all welcome, he stated.

“I think in this regard, many have done commendable job, and what we get from this is national respect. When you say no, thousands of miles away from their home, in front of the White House; when you say no that gives you a lot of respect for your country,” he stated.

The important issues is how you maintained and scale up this movement he said, adding “It is very important to scale up and make this movement the pan-African voice, ”he pointed out.

“More voices would be normally more persuasive power. I think the western media can be very damaging for Africa’s image. So, it is important to enhance engagement with Africa to overcome this challenge,” he added.

Moreover, he stated that the global social movement which basically ignites the protest has sent the message to the world that Ethiopia is capable of self-government, it can manage its own issues.

“Any external pressure would only serve to exacerbate whatever problems there are in the country,” he said

Western media can be very powerful and often in a very negative way, because the west is not only dominant in industrial, political spheres but also in the sector of the communication industry, he said adding when we talk about global media and global journalism, it simply means US and Europe.

According to him, whatever they do on the country, be it in terms of interference or misrepresentation, are harmful indeed.

Speaking of diaspora coming home, he said they came to their motherland at the time they are most needed, because for millions of Ethiopians, it is a difficult time financially, citing the sanctions imposed by the US.

“I think the diaspora community and its actions in terms of social movement have amplified the our voice to the world and forced the world to take notice and listen to the reality on the ground of the country,” Amanuel said.

Saying a friend in need is a friend indeed, he added that “this is the most testing time. They have come at a very critical time, which really is appreciated.”

“This country deserves more correct understanding; its image has been very much tarnished. It is very injustice and unfair. Now we should be on the road to recovery,” he underlined.

Currently organized by the Horn of Africa Hub, the ‘NoMore’ movement was initiated by a coalition of Ethiopian and Eritrean activists led by former Al Jazeera & CBS journalist, Hermela Aregawi.

Its central objective is to oppose the ongoing Western media disinformation campaign, Western economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and military interventions in Africa in general, and the “Horn of Africa” in particular.