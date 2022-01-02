Ethiopian Community in Israel to Participate in Rehabilitation, Reconstruction Process

Addis Ababa January 2/2022/ENA/ Former Israeli Member of Parliament (Knesset), Shlomo Molla said activities have been launched to enable members of the Ethiopian community in Israel to participate in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process in areas affected by the terrorist TPLF.



The terrorist TPLF inflicted heavy casualties on civilians during the invasion of Amhara and Afar regions alongside its organized looting and destructions.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has called on members of the Diaspora worldwide to support the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate citizens that have been suffered by the invasion of the terrorist TPLF and to participate in rebuilding activities.

Former Israeli MP (Knesset), Shlomo Molla told ENA that members of the Ethiopian community in Israel have begun mobilization following the call from the government to support the rehabilitation process in the country.

Activities have been undertaken in mobilizing members of Ethiopian Diaspora in Israel especially members of the business community to invest in the Amhara and Afar regions, which were invaded and destructed by the terrorist group as the desire from members of the Diaspora is encouraging so far, he underscored.

Doctors, engineers and other professionals in various fields want to come to Ethiopia to help their country with their knowledge and skills, according to the former MP. He added the government should set up a system for professionals to enable them serve their country.

Citing that “Ethiopia has water, land and other natural resources to ensure its sustainable economic growth, he said utilizing technology is crucial to properly exploit such resources.

In this regard, Ethiopian experts in Israel have designed projects to utilize natural resources with the help of technology, he affirmed.

In particular, he added, agricultural technology support will play an important role in the development of Ethiopia’s agricultural sector as Israel’s experience can be taken as a model.