Addis Ababa Gets Top Public Library Built with Over 1 Billion Birr

January 01,2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a library built with over 1.1 billon Birr and described as one of the top 10 libraries in Africa today.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Abrehot (Enlightenment) Library, the premier said the new library will contribute to effort to build generations equipped with knowledge.

According to him, ignorance is one of Ethiopia’s problems that has been causing various problems.

Knowledgeable citizens liberated from ignorance and aware of their history could, therefore, lead the country out of darkness to light; and the library would play crucial role in this regard, he added.

Abiy also noted that Ethiopia is one of the 18 countries in the world with its own alphabets and the only in Africa country.

The newly inaugurated library with international standard rests on 19,000 square meters, it was learned.

The library has 4 floors with 1.5kms long book shelf.

Senior government officials, including Education Minister Professor Berhanu Nega, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abeibei, and celebrities attended the inauguration ceremony.