Ethiopian Diaspora to Visit Places Destroyed by TPLF in Afar, Amhara Regions

January 01,2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency announced that the diaspora in the country will visit places destroyed by the terrorist TPLF in Afar and Amhara states.

At a joint press briefing representatives of the agency and the two regions held yesterday, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Participation Director Awlachew Masre said the visit will take place on Monday.

According to the schedule, the regional states have finalized preparations to host the diaspora from January 3 to 7.

Some 50 travel groups comprising more than 50 persons each have already been registered for the visit, he added.

The organizers are confident that internet connections will be restored, especially in places where conference and exhibition are to be held.

There will be maximum security in places of accommodation as work is already underway by the command post, the director stated.

As researches have been conducted on the level of destructions committed by the TPLF in the two regions, consultations and information exchange will be made to determine the role of the diaspora in rehabilitation projects.

The representative of Afar region, Amin Abdulkadir said TPLF’s invasion that has occurred following the locust invasion and floods in the state has made the situation worse.

He called on the diaspora visiting the region to contribute their share to alleviate the problem of the more than 1.3 million people who need humanitarian assistance.

The representative added that a symposium will also be held in the regional capital Semera from January 3 to 5 .

Tourism destination places will also be visited, Amin said.

Amhara state representative, Yayeh Addis said on his part preparation is finalized to receive the diaspora.

Accordingly, places that the TPLF has destroyed and committed mass murder will be visited by the diaspora.

“Christmas in Lalibela” and “Epiphany in Gonder” programs as well as exhibitions and symposiums will also be held, it was learned.

Yayeh stated that places of accommodations have already been selected and there will be maximum security at the places that the diaspora will stay.