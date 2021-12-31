Political, Economic Pressures on Ethiopia Expressions of Support to Terrorist TPLF: Ustaz Jamal Bashir

December 31, 2021 (ENA) The political and economic pressures on Ethiopia are intended to support the terrorist TPLF, which is working for the interest of some Western countries and the American government, Kings of Blue Nile Channel Director Ustaz Jamal Bashir said.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the director said decisions and statements issued by some Western countries and the American government as well as the Arab League against Ethiopia in particular and the African continent in general must be confronted and rejected by all African countries.

According to him, African countries must unite in confronting Western interference in the internal affairs of their countries as the countries of the world address issues through the United Nations and the European Union.

African strength lies in its unity to address any kind of interference in its internal affairs, the director stressed.

Ustaz Jamal said that all African elites and diplomats in international organizations should play effective role in addressing African interests and developments in clarifying African positions.

He finally called on all African people to defend their rights to live freely and enjoy the absolute right to use their natural resources for the development of their countries.