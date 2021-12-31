Ethiopian Diaspora Make over 1.6 Billion Birr Remittance in Five Months

December 31/2021/ENA/ The Ethiopian Diaspora have sent over 1.6 billion USD in remittance in the past five months of the Ethiopian fiscal year, the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency disclosed.



According to a press release sent to ENA, the agency has plans to collect four billion US dollar additional remittance in the remaining months of the budget year.

Moreover, the diaspora have made over 400 million Birr contribution to displaced fellow Ethiopians.

The money has been collected through Eyezon platform and the Ethiopian diplomatic mission abroad.

Besides, Ethiopians living abroad have also contributed over 103 million Birr, both in cash and kind, to the National Defense Force, and 3.5 million Birr for image building, it was learned.

According to the statement, the contribution of the diaspora to the development of the country is also increasing.

Some 399 members of the diaspora with 22 .4 billion Birr capital have shown interest to invest in the country during the last five months.

They have also contributed over 29 billion Birr for “Dine for Nation” project that has been launched by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed two years ago.