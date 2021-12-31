African Union Chairperson Deeply Concerned about Political Tension in Somalia

Addis Ababa December 31/2021/ENA/ The Chairperson of the African Union Commission is following the serious current political tension in Somalia with deep concern, according to a press release of the Union.



In a statement the African Union (AU) issued today, Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat appealed for utmost restraint

He also called for continued engagements and dialogue between the president and prime minister in order to find a political solution to the crisis.

Mahamat recommitted to scale up AU support towards durable peace and stable polity in Somalia.