Ministry Prepares Additional Budget of 122 Billion Birr

December 30/2021/ENA/ An additional 122 billion Birr budget prepared by the Ministry of Finance has been submitted to the Council of Ministers.

The additional budget will be used for national security and humanitarian assistances.

The budget will also be allocated to rehabilitating victims of war and conflicts as well as to other government functions, according to Ministry of Finance.

The supplementary budget was needed as the war in the northern part of the country has demanded additional expenses, Ministry of Finance said.

The additional budget will be implemented right after it is approved by the House of Peoples’ Representatives.