House Approves Proclamation for the Establishment of National Dialogue Commission

Addis Ababa December 29/2021/ENA/ The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HOPR) has approved a proclamation establishing the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with majority vote today.



The main objective of the establishment of the commission is to facilitate consultations among various segments of the society on fundamental issues of the country by identifying the root causes of existing differences through dialogue.

It is also aimed at laying strong social and political foundations on the basis of which the current problems of the country will be solved in a sustainable manner and ensure lasting peace.