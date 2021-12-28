Project that Restores over 13,000 Hectares of Degraded Land Launched

Addis Ababa December 28/2021/ENA/ A five-year project that restores over 13,000 hectares of degraded land in selected watersheds of Amhara, Oromia and Sidama regions was launched today.



Restoration of the degraded lands will focus on the Blue Nile basin to avert forest degradation and gradually reduce over-flooding and sedimentation, it was learned.

The project, which is expected to restore and conserve degraded lands that improve the livelihood of climate change vulnerable people and communities, would be implemented at the grassroots levels.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Country Director, Lee Buyunghwa said Ethiopia’s 10 year development plan reaffirms the significance of climate resilient green economy, forest protection and development actions.

He added that the program is agreed in accordance with the strategic actions of the Ethiopian government for realizing climate resilient green economy.

Buyunghwa said, “I believe this program will be able to deliver its intended results by taking advantage of GGGI’s commitment to strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth and expertise that the organization possesses and capitalizes on for global intervention in many countries.”

During the launching of the project, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Country Representative, Gemedo Dalle said many families in Ethiopia are dependent on the forest sector which contributes about 6 percent of GDP to the national economy.

“However, deforestation and forest degradation remained a major challenge for Ethiopia’s forest ecosystems threatening sustainable development and human wellbeing,” he noted, adding that the country has huge potential to reverse land degradation and improve ecosystem services.

According to him, the Ethiopian government has been taking bold and exemplary measures such as putting in place legal frameworks or policy directions and practical actions on the ground to reverse deforestation and forest degradation.

The Government of Ethiopia is among few countries in the world that has put in place policies and strategies for building green economy.

Officially launching the program, Agriculture Natural Resources Ministry Management Director, Teferra Tadesse said the strategic implementation of the climate resilient green economy for sustainable growth and development offers Ethiopia the opportunity to closely work with national and international partners.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has allotted 9.6 million USD for the implementation of the program signed on November 25, 2021.

“Building climate resilient and green economy is one of the strategic pillars of Ethiopia’s perspective development plan for 2021 to 2030,” the managing director pointed out.