Ministry Announces Plan to Stage Festivals for Diasporas Coming to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 28/2021/ENA/ Festivals of nations, nationalities of Ethiopia and entertaining as well as educational artistic performances would be presented to the 1 million Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia that respond to the Great Ethiopian Homecoming challenge, according to Ministry of Culture and Sport.



Briefing journalists today, Culture and Sport Minister Qejella Merdassa said the festivals would include concerts, cultural exhibitions, symposiums, and mass sport, among others.

The festivals will be conducted in Addis Ababa and selected cities, he stated, adding that the ministry be the lead in organizing the event.

Various nations and nationalities in Ethiopia are expected to showcase their cultural products in the festivals, it was learned.

The festivals demonstrate the diversity of Ethiopian people who are living in harmony and peace.

According to him, the festivals is aimed at mainly entertaining the diaspora and enable them to share their experiences in promoting Ethiopian social and cultural values worldwide.

He stressed that the festivals will also enable the diaspora to become Ethiopian cultural ambassadors when they go back to their countries.

The festivals would further serve as forums for exchanging and sharing their knowledge as well as international experiences with the diaspora.

The minister noted that the discussions could pave way for national dialogue and help solve internal problems through dialogue.