Nation Finalizes Preparation to Welcome Ethiopian Diaspora

December 27/2021/ENA/ Nation has finalized preparations to welcome the massive arrival of Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia who are expected to join the Great Home Coming Challenge.



Launching the “Great Home Coming Challenge” tentative programs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to welcome Ethiopian Diaspora and friends of Ethiopia, the National Committee said the opening ceremony will take place at Friendship Park on December 29, 2021.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Birtukan Ayano noted the national committee, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was established comprising various institutions.

The Ambassador added that the committee has carried out various activities to facilitate the Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge.

Accordingly, preparations have been finalized to welcome diaspora community and friends of Ethiopia to their motherland, she said.

She also said: “We have prepared various programs and events which the diaspora community will participate.”

Furthermore, state minister elaborated that the Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge will have immense role in the economic, political, social and diplomacy spheres of the country.

The Diaspora community has made a significant contributions to defend Ethiopia’s position, wherever they are, she said, adding they are still determined to come home and support their country.

State Minister of Tourism, Selemawit Dawit said the response from Ethiopians is very positive.

She said the diaspora community will participate in various programs organized by some institutions, visit tourist destinations and development undertakings in the country.

During their stay here, they will participate in various programs and events including visiting affected areas, tourism destination, attending Christmas celebration in Lalibela churches, as well as symposiums and investment forum.

The Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge aims to draw one million people home ahead of the upcoming Ethiopian Christmas holiday.