Ambassador underscores the Need to Honor Patriots Who fell for the sovereignty of Ethiopia

December 27/2021/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie stressed the need for honoring those patriots who fell down at the battle field to maintain the sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.


Ambassador Taye  made the remark  while addressing the webinar meeting held on Sunday under the title: ”International Ethiopian Diaspora concerted , one million Diaspora  travel to Ethiopia and the formation of the Coalition .”

According to him, the travel of  the Diaspora to Ethiopia is gratitude journey.”

We need to commend all those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Heroes/ heroines  need to be encouraged and appreciated. They have endured the challenges to safeguarding  us all from being stateless, underlining the need to honor them.  

Ambassador Taye  further said  the Diaspora’s travel to home is filled with hope, implying that Ethiopians are the guardian  of Ethiopia’s existence , that the whole world should understand.

Ethiopian Diaspora’s  travel has a big message to those who have been putting unjust pressure on Ethiopia and working Continuously  to destroy the country, Taye  underscored.

The ambassador called on Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin to participate in this travel to show the world that we Ethiopians never compromise on our motherlandሸ

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia made an officially call one million Diaspora to visit Ethiopia to attend this year’s Christmas in their motherland.

 

