Ambassador underscores the Need to Honor Patriots Who fell for the sovereignty of Ethiopia

December 27/2021/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie stressed the need for honoring those patriots who fell down at the battle field to maintain the sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.



Ambassador Taye made the remark while addressing the webinar meeting held on Sunday under the title: ”International Ethiopian Diaspora concerted , one million Diaspora travel to Ethiopia and the formation of the Coalition .”

According to him, the travel of the Diaspora to Ethiopia is gratitude journey.”

We need to commend all those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Heroes/ heroines need to be encouraged and appreciated. They have endured the challenges to safeguarding us all from being stateless, underlining the need to honor them.

Ambassador Taye further said the Diaspora’s travel to home is filled with hope, implying that Ethiopians are the guardian of Ethiopia’s existence , that the whole world should understand.

Ethiopian Diaspora’s travel has a big message to those who have been putting unjust pressure on Ethiopia and working Continuously to destroy the country, Taye underscored.

The ambassador called on Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin to participate in this travel to show the world that we Ethiopians never compromise on our motherlandሸ

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia made an officially call one million Diaspora to visit Ethiopia to attend this year’s Christmas in their motherland.