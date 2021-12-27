Biden, Blinken Drastically Diminished Image of US: American Analyst

December 27/2021/ENA/ President Joseph Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have drastically diminished the image of the US in the eyes of world, especially in Africa, American Political and Economic Analyst Lawrence Freeman said.

﻿

In his latest tweet regarding the removing of Ethiopia from AGOA, Freeman said “Biden and Blinken have drastically diminished the image of the US in the eyes of world, especially in Africa”.

By removing Ethiopia from AGOA, the US is deliberately increasing poverty in Ethiopia to undermine the government of Abiy Ahmed, he affirmed.

Freeman leveled the US’s recent move on Ethiopia “shameful, shortsighted, and stupid”.