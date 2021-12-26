Terrorist TPLF Vandalizes Mersa Hospital That Provides Services to 300,000 people

The terrorist TPLF has looted and completely vandalized Mersa Primary Hospital located in Mersa town of Amhara region in Ethiopia that had been providing medical services to more than 300,000 people.

According to Manager of the hospital, Admasu Tesfaye the terrorist TPLF, that witnessed itself the enemy of the people by its evil deeds, had fully destroyed the Mersa hospital located in Mersa town of Habru woreda Northern Wollo, Amhara region.

The group had looted more than 83 million Birr worth of medical equipment of the hospital and destroyed fully the rest that it was not able transport.

The hospital had been providing sufficient medical services to more than 300,000 people located in Mersa town, surrounding districts including people in Afar region.

However, the terrorist TPLF, during its occupation of the area, had completely ruined this vital health facility by looting and vandalizing very expensive medical equipment including X-ray, CBC and chemistry lab machines, he added.