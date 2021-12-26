Dr. Tilahun Goshu, Partners Donate 4.8 Mil USD Worth of Medical Supplies to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 26/2021 Dr. Tilahun Goshu, owner of Mihret Medical Supply who is based in the U.S and his partners have provided 4.8 million USD worth of medical supplies to Ethiopia.



Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Arega said the supports made by the Ethiopians will be used to rebuild health facilities destroyed by the terrorist TPLF in northern Ethiopia.

The support includes medical equipment, medical supplies, vitamins and one container full of medicines.

The Ambassador said that the medical supplies were shipped to Ethiopia and he thanked Dr. Tilahun Goshu, owner of Mihret Medical Supply and his partners for their support.