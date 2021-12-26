China to Provide Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia Within Weeks

China will provide million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia within weeks, the Embassy of China in Addis Ababa disclosed.

The embassy said in a statement that to date, China has delivered and been committed to donating five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia, while facilitating Ethiopia’s procurement of vaccines from China.

China has donated nearly 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia through COVAX, the statement said recalling President Xi Jinping’s pledge to provide another one billion doses of vaccines to Africa.

In light of the surging pandemic wave in Ethiopia, China has moved even faster to implement President Xi Jinping’s pledge; it stated adding that “Within weeks, million doses of Chinese vaccines will be delivered to the Ethiopian brothers.”

China will continue providing more vaccines to Ethiopia and other developing countries through various means including donation, so as to make greater contributions to equitable access to vaccines and an early victory over the pandemic, it said.

This demonstrates that China is turning its commitments into visible and tangible outcomes. It is also a timely boost to Ethiopia’s confidence and capacity in coping with the pandemic, the Embassy pointed out.

“The decisive and efficient actions by China show a firm and clear attitude. Whenever the African people need us, China will continuously provide vaccines for African countries until Africa’s complete victory over the pandemic.”

Currently, China has provided nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, making China the largest supplier of vaccines to other countries.

Now for the 5.6 billion shots of COVID-19 vaccines administered outside China, one third of them were provided by China.

Throughout the fight against COVID-19, China, Ethiopia and many African countries have consistently put life first and worked in solidarity.

“We have protected our people’s right to life and health, which is a most fundamental part of human rights. This is a best illustration of democracy and respect for human rights,” Chinese Embassy stated in a statement.