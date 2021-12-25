Amhara Region Rehabilitating Health Facilities Damaged by Terrorist TPLF

December 25/2021/ENA/ Repair works of health facilities damaged by the terrorist TPLF group in the Amhara region are underway, according to the regional health bureau.



The terrorist group had inflicted heavy damages on infrastructures, particularly destroying and looting health and public facilities in the region.

To assist the rehabilitation effort, Muluken Ayalew Import Export donated today 150 thermometers worth 1.5 million birr to the Amhara Regional State Health Bureau.

During the handing over ceremony, Bureau deputy head Dr. Gashu Kindu said the terrorist group had destroyed health facilities and looted medicines, laboratory equipment and medical equipment.

According to him, works are underway to rebuild damaged health facilities and restore service.

The support provided by Muluken Ayalew Import Export will enhance the effort to repair and rehabilitate health facilities, the deputy head added.

Dr. Gashu called on charities and investors to support the rehabilitation and restoration of the badly damaged health facilities.

Manager of the business enterprise, Muluken Ayalew said it is enough to be a human being to support the health facilities destroyed by the terrorist group.