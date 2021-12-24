”Our Decisions Are Not Based on Emotions but on Lasting Benefits”: PM Abiy

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the decision passed to make the National Defense Force stay on guard in the liberated positions is not based on emotions rather for permanent significant.

In a statement issued today, the premier said the first goal of the Campaign for Multinational Unity to clear the terrorist TPLF from Amhara and Afar regions has been accomplished.

According to him, the government ordered the National Defense Force to remain on guard in the areas it has controlled and this decision is passed not on emotions but by taking into consideration lasting benefits to the country.

A strategy that does not enable Ethiopia to gain lasting victory will provide opportunity for our enemies and extend the terroristic existence of terrorist groups, he noted.

Military decisions made emotionally will also lead the nation directly or indirectly to a vicious circle of war, Abiy added.

The premier pointed out that the campaign orchestrated to weaken Ethiopia is multifaceted and it is not also only about the survival risk but executed in secret.

Military, diplomatic, economic and information wars are waged on us in integrated and sophisticated ways, he stated.

Abiy further explained that the government is not only resisting the war but also the campaign. And the faces of the campaign are many. Some are outright attacks and other crafted to entrap us.

Accordingly, the tactic designed by the government to ensure the victory of Ethiopia is all-round and that enables to defend attacks from all fronts.

At present, the government believes that it is disadvantageous to enter Tigray region. Tigrayans mother must challenge the group which has brought misery on them and the death of their sons and daughters.

It should also be noted that the Ethiopian people had removed the terrorist group from power through their bitter struggle, and the people of Tigray like any other people of Ethiopia have the ability and power to remove the terrorist group.

And the people of Ethiopia and the government will stand with them whenever they need assistance, the PM assured Tigrayans.

The PM finally stressed that the decision of the government is based on the principle of ensuring the all-round victory of Ethiopia, and maintenance of its territorial integrity.