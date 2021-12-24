Ethiopian Receives IATA Certificate of Excellence in Logistics

December 24/2021/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines has received IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification as an airline and ground handling in December 2021.

Ethiopian Airlines is the first airline in Africa to receive the CEIV pharma certification, according to a press release of the airline.

The certification would enable to improve the airline’s goal in providing efficient and effective transportation of pharmaceuticals throughout its pharma networks, it was learned.

“Achieving this great milestone will further improve our goal in providing efficient and effective transportation of pharmaceuticals throughout our pharma network, including Brussels, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Paris, Seoul, Lagos, Lusaka, Beijing, Hong Kong, Maastricht, Chicago, and Addis Ababa.”

Following the certification, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam expressed his delight to receive this important global certification, IATA CEIV Pharma Certificate, which is a strong assurance of one of the highest global standards in the aviation and logistics industries.

With an annual capacity of more than a million tons, Ethiopian global air cargo and logistics hub in Addis Ababa has various special cargo handling facilities like Pharma and Life Science, Live Animals, Perishable cargo, live sea food and dangerous goods, the press release of the airline stated.

The CEO further said “the journey to an even greater success in the logistics market has started for Ethiopian Airlines as we are already equipped with a huge capacity in terms of state-of-the-art cold chain facility, equipment, system, process and dedicated pharma handling professionals.”

Ethiopian has invested heavily in infrastructure, equipment, people, system and processes to enhance its pharmaceutical core handling capabilities throughout its pharma network in recent years.

Cold storage areas in these freight facilities are dedicated for the handling of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, armed with a dedicated climate control ranging between -30OC to +25OC.

These facilities are monitored through a smart web-based system that allows real-time management of all zones with a capability to trigger SMS, phone call and email in case of an emergency.