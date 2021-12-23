Some Western Media Unwilling to Report TPLF Defeat, Reality in Ethiopia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

December 23/2021/ENA/ The silence of some Western media indicates their unwillingness to report the reality in Ethiopia and their vested interest to rescue the defeated terrorist TPLF, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said Ethiopia is dismayed by the usual practices of these media as they do not want to cover the right thing at the right time.

He noted that the media outlets did not show any interest in reporting the devastations caused by the TPLF in the Amhara and Afar regions.

This is what they were doing before and they are repeating now to execute the interest of their owners, the spokesperson stressed.

“There is no chance that they will accept the defeat of this group, but their direction is to save this group from extinction,” Dina stated.

In his weekly briefing, the spokesperson also mentioned the visit of President Sahle-Work Zewde to Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Angola where she met presidents of the three countries and held discussions about strengthening bilateral relations.

According to him, the leaders of the countries have reaffirmed their support for Ethiopia.

Ethiopian communities in the countries were briefed about the current situation in Ethiopia by the president, it was learned.

The spokesperson also highlighted the visit of PM Abiy Ahmed to Turkey where he met with President Tayyip Erdogan and discussed wide-ranging of issues of common interest.

Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen had a visit to South Sudan and held discussion with Salva Kiir Mayardit about strengthening bilateral ties.

During the discussion, the president has reiterated the unwavering support of South Sudan’s for Ethiopia, the trust and confidence of his country in the wisdom and capacity of the Ethiopian leadership in overcoming internal problems.

Dina further said various achievements have also been obtained during the week in telling the reality of Ethiopia through various engagements.