United Russia Party to Strengthen Cooperation with Ethiopian Prosperity Party: Ambassador Terekhin

December 23/2021/ENA/ Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin disclosed today that the United Russia political party is committed to strengthening its cooperation with the ruling Prosperity Party of Ethiopia.

The ambassador made the remark at the 20th year anniversary of the United Russia party at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Addis Ababa.

The cooperation between the ruling parties of the two countries will be substantial in strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the governments and the people, the ambassador said.

The two parties have agreed to closely work together by holding joint consultations and exchanging information on topical issues about the situations in Ethiopia and Russia, Ambassador Terekhin stated, adding that the United Russia party is committed to enhancing the cooperation to a higher level.

“United Russia is confident in the exceptional importance of dialogue with Prosperity Party that allows it to discuss main issues of international agenda, conduct experience exchange, party building, and parliamentary activity,” he pointed out.

Congratulating United Russia for the 20th anniversary, Prosperity Party General Secretary Adem Farah appreciated the leadership of United Russia party for addressing the socio-economic and political challenges of the Russian people.

Prosperity Party can learn a lot from the tremendous achievements of United Russia party over the last 20 years, he added.

“Prosperity Party appreciates the leadership of United Russia party for addressing the social, economic and political challenges of the people of Russia; and its tremendous achievements in the last 20 years. Prosperity Party has a lot to learn from United Russia,” the general secretary.

According to him, Ethiopia and Russia have long-standing economic, political, cultural and people-to-people ties; and they have been enjoying diplomatic relations for more than a century.

Adem thanked the United Russia party and Russian government for their continuous support to Ethiopia and their willingness to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries and people.

“I believe that history will remember the unwavering support of United Russia party and the Russian government to Ethiopia during difficult times, including Russia’s support at the UN Security Council and UN Human Rights Council. This has proven the principled position of Russia in sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign country like Ethiopia,” he underscored.

Finally, Adem reaffirmed the commitment of Prosperity Party to further strengthen its cooperation with United Russia.