Most Areas in Waghimra Zone Liberated, Zonal Town Sekota Under Control of Nat’l Defense Force: GCS

December 22/2021/ENA/ The Ethiopian National Defense Force and the Amhara region security forces have liberated most areas in Waghemra Zone and controlled Sekota town, according to Government Communication Service (GCS).



In the campaign carried out to liberate the areas from the invading terrorist TPLF, the Waghemra militias have registered commendable heroic acts, the statement said, adding that inhabitants of the areas have also demonstrated their bravery along side the National Defense Force and Amhara security forces.

According to the statement, the National Defense Force and Amhara security forces have been marching to Abergele, clearing the remaining terrorists and eliminating the remnants of the group.

The National Defense Force and Amhara security forces are also advancing to Alamata town by destroying the enemy forces located at Muja and Timuga; and on the other front they have taken control of Tekulesh and are advancing to Merewa and Korem.

Though the terrorist TPLF has faced immense losses in Amhara and Afar regions, the group has continued with its lies to mislead the people of Tigray and the international community by saying that it has withdrawn from the areas for the sake of bringing peace.