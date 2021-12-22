No More Movement Should be Replicated in Realizing Economic Integration of Africa: Scholar

December 22/2021/ENA/ The strong cohesion in #NoMore Movement against neo-colonialism in Africa should be repeated in realizing economic integration within the continent and Ethiopia’s ambition to end poverty, a scholar said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Tshwane University of Technology (South Africa) Economics Department Head Professor Mulatu Fikadu said economic integrations starting from neighboring countries in particular and African countries in general are crucial to revive and transform the nation’s inclusive growth tremendously.

The recent #NoMore Movement started by Ethiopians has now become Africa’s resistance movement against neo-colonialists, clearly manifesting the power of the united hands of the people of the continent, he added.

According to the professor, the resistance has clearly shown that cooperation is crucial for the continent and for each respective state to exploit its ample resources and overcome the economic gaps in Africa.

It is time that cooperation within the continent becomes really critical to defend Africa’s inclusive interests at the global stage and exploit its resources in a more integrated manner than before, Professor Mulatu noted.

He further stressed that Ethiopia’s recent impressive move to create more cohesive atmosphere with neighboring countries should be strengthened in the economic sphere as well.

Citing the recent bold affirmation of leaders of neighboring African nations to the rest of the world, the scholar said “hearing such witness from neighboring countries is a great gesture” for the country as Ethiopia is the mother of African independence.

He stressed that implementing a healthy foreign policy with a spirit of neighborhood and working closely to create a reliable economic integration among the nations should be a priority by the respective hierarchies.

Professor Mulatu underscored that working with the rest of the world, including with friendly Western nations and institutions, has to be strengthened in the years to come.

Apart from the friendly countries in the West, there are partners and friends of Ethiopia globally, he pointed out, adding that “even in the US and within the Biden Administration there are partners who want to work in collaboration with nation.”

“Showing the real image of Ethiopia on the ground in a sustainable manner for the rest of the world by using various platforms is, therefore, critical especially considering the current situation of disinformation and defamation on the nation,” the professor elaborated.

Healthy inclusive relations with the international community and cohesive economic integration with neighbors will critically benefit Ethiopia’s ambition to its economic transformation, it was noted.

The scholar finally stressed that alongside working with all partners worldwide, repeating the incredible mobilization and united spirit of Ethiopians that have been shown during the recent survival campaign is also decisive in ending poverty.