Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Calls for Support to Victims in Amhara, Afar Regions

Addis Ababa December 22/2021/ENA/ The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has called on the general public to support the victims and displaced persons in Amhara and Afar regions due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF.



It is to be recalled that the terrorist TPLF has committed enormous atrocities on innocent civilians by invading areas in Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

In addition to the huge displacement, rapes and killings it committed in these regions, the group had deliberately vandalized religious institutions, historical heritages, among other economic and social infrastructures.

Briefing journalists today, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President, Mufti Hajji Omar Idris expressed dismay over the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF on the people of Ethiopia.

He said the council has organized a committee that will help to mobilize resources to the victims and displaced persons of Amhara and Afar regions due to the invasion of terrorist TPLF.

The fund that is going to be mobilized through the committee will also be used to rehabilitate religious institutions including mosques and churches and other public facilities like schools and health centers destroyed by terrorist TPLF force in the two regions.

Noting that many public and private properties in Amhara and Afar regions were robbed, damaged and destroyed by the terrorist group, the president urged all citizens to contribute their part in the effort to mobilize resources to rehabilitating infrastructures and support victims including IDPs in the regions.

The council is undertaking preparation to establish a committee that will investigate the damages and atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF force on religious institutions, he indicated.