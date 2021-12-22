Ethiopian Wins 2021 African Best Airline Award

Addis Ababa December 22/2021/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) has remained the winner of the ‘Best African Airline Award’ from Skytrax, which many describe as “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”



For Four years in a row, Ethiopian has remained the winner of the ‘Best African Airline Award’ from Skytrax, according to Ethiopian.

“We will keep serving you with our signature hospitality and earn your vote of confidence as always,” the Airlines said in a statement.

South African and Kenyan airlines are second and third, behind Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing Airline in Africa.

In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.