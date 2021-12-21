Africa’s Youth Renew Commitment to Achieve SDGs : ECA

Addis Ababa December 21/2021/ENA/Young people in Africa have pledged to work harder and ensure that the continent achieves its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.



UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has organized virtual discussion on Monday under the theme “Africa’s Youth in The Decade of Action: Actors or Bystanders”.

ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe said despite the negative effects, COVID-19 has presented huge opportunities in the areas of innovation and tourism, showing that Africa has the potential to grow and create jobs for its youth.

She urged young people to use such opportunities to “create their own jobs and become the employers and entrepreneurs for a prosperous Africa by 2030.”

Songwe cited an ECA youth programme called African Girls Can Code – which links girls across Africa, enabling them to learn the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and gaming – as an initiative that also creates jobs for young girls in Africa.

She said with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Africa can begin to manufacture on the continent and do value addition across the different sectors of our economy.

Songwe pointed out that young people are those most affected by the SDGs, stating “they stand to gain the most from high-quality education, decent work, gender equality and a healthy planet – or to lose the most if the world fails to reach those goals. Their energy, ideals and initiatives are crucial for achieving the Goals.”

On the occasion, youth from across the continent agreed that they have a role to play in ensuring that Africa achieves the SDGs.

In her keynote address, climate and environmental activist, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, commended her peers across Africa who are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the SDGs are attained by 2030.

“As a climate activist, I have not been sitting back and feeling helpless…I started growing trees at the tender age of seven.”

Wathuti noted, however, that Africa’s youth need to be taken more seriously and that their voices and interests should be an integral part of decision-making processes.

“Youth engagement doesn’t mean inviting young people onto panels. Serious engagement means internalizing the fact that young people and future generations have the biggest stake in decisions made today,” she said.

United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake, said Africa is blessed to have the world’s youngest population, with a median age of just 19.7 years.

She expressed confidence in the youths’ ability to steer the continent’s trajectory in the twenty-first century, cautioning that “their success or failure will also be that of the continent as a whole.”

Founder of The Africa I Know, Adji Bousso Dieng, noted that what is missing is investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We don’t have the skills and infrastructure in place that can transform raw material into final products for export. This denies the youth the employment opportunity on the continent.”

The event served as a platform for young people to engage with leaders to renew their commitment to the 2030 Agenda and to advocate for urgency, ambition, and action to realize SDGs; provide African youth a virtual hub to mobilize, reflect on their needs and aspirations, and establish coalitions for positive change through the achievement of the Goals.

It was also an opportunity for young leaders to share best practices, experiences, and challenges in their work towards the Goals, and brainstorm concrete ideas and actions that young women and men can take in their respective communities, countries, and regions to ensure that Africa achieves the Goals by 2030.