Terrorist TPLF Massacred Over 120 Civilians in Raya Kobo Town of Amhara Region : Residents

December 21/2021/ENA/ Residents of Raya Kobo town, Amhara region in Ethiopia said the TPLF terrorist group has massacred more than 120 civilians in the town.

In addition to massacring civilians in various parts of Amhara and Afar, the TPLF has carried out extensive looting and destruction of properties during its occupation of areas in the regions.

The residents said the terrorist group brutally massacred innocent people during in Raya Kobo town and raped several women, including pregnant.

Eyewitnesses also said that the group had committed atrocities on residents of the town that should not have been happened on human beings and demonstrated its cruelty by massacring more than 120 civilians in Raya Kobo.

“We have seen with our own eyes that there are more than 120 innocent people killed. We can also show the grave, even those who were buried in mass. The civilians were killed by a sniper from top of building, when they were returning home from work,” he said.

He noted that the terrorist group had committed atrocities in the past in Kobo town and repeated its cruelty.

The group raped several women, including a nine months pregnant woman and beat men severely.

“The suffering and abuse caused by the terrorists is not new to all Kobo town residents. They (TPLF) are so inhumane. The abuse they inflicted on men was cruel. We have also suffered a lot.”

The residents said they are now happy as the Ethiopian coalition forces wiped out the terrorist group and liberated the area from the invaders.